From Getaway Car to PR Star: FHP’s New Corvette Turns Heads

2021 Chevy Crovette Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, is fcing multiple charges after state troopers in New Hampshire allegedly clocked him driving his 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, pictured above, 161 mph on Interstate 93 on Sunday, July 31, 2022. was driving an orange Corvette on Interstate 93, WMUR-TV reported. (New Hampshire State Police)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Only in Florida, right? The Florida Highway Patrol just unveiled their flashiest ride yet—a seized 2023 C8 Corvette. No, your tax dollars didn’t pay for it (thank the DEA task force for the free upgrade).

Originally destined for high-speed getaways, this sleek machine is now doing the most Miami pivot ever: community outreach and trooper recruiting. Because nothing says “Join the force!” like a Corvette in full FHP livery.

So next time you see a trooper pulling up in a $70K sports car, don’t panic—they’re not chasing speeders (yet). They’re probably recruiting your cousin at a car show. Only in the 305. 🏎️💨💅

Stay fast, Miami. But not that fast.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

