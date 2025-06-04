Golden Glades Chaos: I-95 Ramp Shut Down for Days — Here’s What Drivers Need to Know

(Krblokhin/iStock )
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida drivers, get ready to hit the brakes — a major traffic headache is on the horizon. Starting Wednesday at 10 p.m., the eastbound ramp connecting the Palmetto Expressway to I-95 South at the Golden Glades interchange will be completely shut down.

And it’s not just a one-night inconvenience. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday, giving road crews time to build a newer, wider ramp in the area. While the upgrade is meant to ease long-term congestion, in the short term, it’s bound to cause some serious delays.

Detours will be in place, but drivers should expect slower commutes and heavier traffic throughout the area during the extended closure. If you use this route regularly, now’s the time to map out an alternate plan — or brace yourself for a whole lot of brake lights.

Stay safe and plan ahead, Miami!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!