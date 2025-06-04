Golden Glades Chaos: I-95 Ramp Shut Down for Days — Here’s What Drivers Need to Know

South Florida drivers, get ready to hit the brakes — a major traffic headache is on the horizon. Starting Wednesday at 10 p.m., the eastbound ramp connecting the Palmetto Expressway to I-95 South at the Golden Glades interchange will be completely shut down.

And it’s not just a one-night inconvenience. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday, giving road crews time to build a newer, wider ramp in the area. While the upgrade is meant to ease long-term congestion, in the short term, it’s bound to cause some serious delays.

Detours will be in place, but drivers should expect slower commutes and heavier traffic throughout the area during the extended closure. If you use this route regularly, now’s the time to map out an alternate plan — or brace yourself for a whole lot of brake lights.

Stay safe and plan ahead, Miami!