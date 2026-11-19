GTA 6 Is Finally Here and Already Tied for Highest-Rated Game of All Time!

After 13 LONG years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has officially arrived, and apparently, it was worth the wait!

The highly anticipated game has already earned a 99 on Metacritic, tying it with the original 1998 Nintendo 64 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated video game of all time.

Not bad for a game that’s had fans waiting since 2013!

And there’s another big reveal surrounding the release. Actress Manni L. Pérez has been confirmed as the performer behind Lucia, the game’s lead female character.

Pérez provided the voice, motion capture, and likeness for Lucia, and she’s already earned a Game Awards nomination for Best Performance.

Interestingly, this isn’t her first trip into the Grand Theft Auto universe. She previously voiced a clubber in GTA V and a blackjack dealer in GTA Online.

Talk about a promotion!