Hack If You Are Flying Delta with Kids

By Ian James

Summer is quickly coming to an end, so if you’re taking a last minute vacation with the family before school starts and find yourself flying Delta...you gotta try this hack with the kids! My wife and kids we’re flying out of Fort Lauderdale and tried the steps below and look what happened!

Step 1: Simply ask the flight attendant when boarding the plane for a “Delta Trading Card”

Step 2: The Pilot may over hear and invite you into the cockpit

Step 3: Memories you and your family will never forget!

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

