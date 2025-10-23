HalloWYN Takes Over Wynwood This Halloween!

A living room is fully decorated for the Halloween celebration in The Netherlands, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

When it comes to Halloween in Miami, Wynwood knows how to throw a party. HalloWYN is back for its twelfth year, taking over Wynwood Marketplace on Friday, October 31, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

This is Miami’s biggest Halloween celebration, bringing thousands of people together for a night full of music, drinks, and creative costumes. The event takes over more than 50,000 square feet with DJs, lights, and nonstop energy from start to finish.

Admission is free, and if you RSVP on Eventbrite, the first 500 guests who are 21 and older will get a free drink. VIP open bar tickets are also available and include an open bar from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., access to the VIP lounge, and private air-conditioned bathrooms. Food will be available for purchase throughout the venue.

HalloWYN happens at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127. Costumes encouraged, good vibes guaranteed.