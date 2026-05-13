Halo Top Made a Spoon That Silences Your Phone While You Eat Ice Cream

Halo Top just announced a new gadget aimed at helping people disconnect while enjoying dessert and honestly, it feels very 2026.

The company introduced the “Silent (à la) Mode Spoon,” a gold colored spoon with a built in NFC chip that can automatically activate Do Not Disturb mode on both iPhones and Android devices. After a quick setup, users simply tap the spoon to their phone to silence calls, texts, and notifications while digging into a pint of ice cream.

Halo Top says the idea is to create a distraction free moment during one of people’s favorite nightly rituals. The spoon launches May 15 and will sell online for $4.90 while supplies last, a reference to the roughly 490 calories found in many Halo Top pints.

The spoon is not dishwasher safe because of the embedded tech and must be hand washed.

The internet already seems split between calling it genius and one of the most unnecessary inventions ever created.