Hard Rock Hotel Is Launching a Massive 24-Acre Holiday Village in South Florida

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Get ready for a brand-new South Florida holiday tradition, because the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is going all-in this season. The resort just announced a massive 24-acre holiday village surrounding its iconic Guitar Hotel, transforming the entire area into a glowing winter wonderland.

The 35-day event, called Hard Rock the Holidays, will feature more than two million lights across 20 themed zones wrapped around the hotel’s pool. Guests can expect festive food and drinks, live holiday performances, and of course, plenty of photo ops with Santa in an immersive, light-filled setting.

Visitors will enter through the Gates of the Glowing Grove—guarded by two 13-foot illuminated deer—before walking through the garland-covered North Pole Passage. Highlights include Frozen Flame’s shimmering ice sculptures, Santa’s Celestial Ride with glowing floating orbs, Starlight Boulevard’s star arches, Glowing Palm Paradise with 28 illuminated tropical palms, and the whimsical elf-filled Whimsy Woods.

At the center of it all stands a 50-foot Tree of Wonder, along with the Guitar Hotel’s signature light show synced to classic holiday music.

Hard Rock the Holidays runs November 29 through January 3, 2026. Tickets are $45 per person (kids under 7 are free) or $70 for a family four-pack.

