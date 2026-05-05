Harry Potter Fans Are About to Be Obsessed With Cinnabon’s New Menu

A Cinnabon stand in what looks like a mall or airport. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Calling all wizards, witches, and anyone with a serious sweet tooth.

Cinnabon is celebrating 25 years of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by bringing Butterbeer to the menu in a whole new way.

The brand just launched two limited-time items: a Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll and a Butterbeer Chillatta. The roll features the signature cinnamon bun topped with Butterbeer-inspired frosting, while the Chillatta blends that same nostalgic flavor with creamy vanilla for a drinkable treat.

These magical menu items are available at participating locations from May 4 through May 17, while supplies last.

There’s also a little extra magic for rewards members. Fans who enter the code “Platform934” in the app could score a discount, and select members can enter a sweepstakes for exclusive merch or even free cinnamon rolls for a year.

It’s all part of a larger celebration of the Wizarding World, which continues to expand with new shows, experiences, and now… snacks.

Limited time, highly snackable, and honestly worth breaking your diet for.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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