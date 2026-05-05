Harry Potter Fans Are About to Be Obsessed With Cinnabon’s New Menu

A Cinnabon stand in what looks like a mall or airport.

Calling all wizards, witches, and anyone with a serious sweet tooth.

Cinnabon is celebrating 25 years of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by bringing Butterbeer to the menu in a whole new way.

The brand just launched two limited-time items: a Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll and a Butterbeer Chillatta. The roll features the signature cinnamon bun topped with Butterbeer-inspired frosting, while the Chillatta blends that same nostalgic flavor with creamy vanilla for a drinkable treat.

These magical menu items are available at participating locations from May 4 through May 17, while supplies last.

There’s also a little extra magic for rewards members. Fans who enter the code “Platform934” in the app could score a discount, and select members can enter a sweepstakes for exclusive merch or even free cinnamon rolls for a year.

It’s all part of a larger celebration of the Wizarding World, which continues to expand with new shows, experiences, and now… snacks.

Limited time, highly snackable, and honestly worth breaking your diet for.