Help Bring Free Live Music to The Underline

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Imagine walking under the Metrorail and stumbling onto a stage filled with the sounds of Miami — salsa one week, indie rock the next, gospel, jazz, Afro-Caribbean beats, and more. That’s the vision The Underline hopes to bring to life with the Levitt Foundation grant.

This national program transforms public spaces into hubs for community and culture, and Miami has a chance to join cities across the country already reaping the benefits. Winning would mean:

  • Diverse programming that celebrates Miami’s neighborhoods and cultures.
  • Support for local artists with new audiences and opportunities.
  • Stronger community spaces where music connects us all.

But here’s the key — the winner is chosen by community vote.

📅 Voting runs Sept. 5–15, 2025. Cast yours at levitt.org/vote or text “MIAMI” to 877-409-5525.

Let’s make Miami sing — together.

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

