Here’s What You Need to Know About the Miami Heat Memorabilia Heist

NBA analyst Amin Elhassan dropped the bomb on The Dan LeBatard Show, alleging that authenticated Miami Heat memorabilia — including game-worn NBA Finals jerseys — was stolen and sold over at least 18 months.We’re not talking one jersey here or there. We’re talking full sets from multiple players, which is practically unheard of in the collector world.

👮‍♂️ A Cop Might Be Involved?

Elhassan claims a Miami police officer and someone connected to the NBA may be linked to the scheme. The Miami Police Department says they’re unaware of any officer involvement (but the investigation is still ongoing).

🧢 Why It’s So Hard to Track

Experts say the underground memorabilia market makes it nearly impossible to trace items once they’re sold. Most jerseys don’t have ID numbers, and with online marketplaces and trade shows, rare gear can vanish in plain sight.

🔍 The Heat’s Response

The Heat have declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation — but if these claims hold up, this could go down as one of the most bizarre off-court sagas in NBA history.

Stay tuned. And maybe double-check that signed Finals jersey you bought online.