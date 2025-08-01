Here’s What You Need to Know About the Miami Heat Memorabilia Heist

COAST Street Patrol COAST Street Patrol at Tropical Park, Kendall with free Miami Heat jerseys!
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

NBA analyst Amin Elhassan dropped the bomb on The Dan LeBatard Show, alleging that authenticated Miami Heat memorabilia — including game-worn NBA Finals jerseys — was stolen and sold over at least 18 months.We’re not talking one jersey here or there. We’re talking full sets from multiple players, which is practically unheard of in the collector world.

👮‍♂️ A Cop Might Be Involved?

Elhassan claims a Miami police officer and someone connected to the NBA may be linked to the scheme. The Miami Police Department says they’re unaware of any officer involvement (but the investigation is still ongoing).

🧢 Why It’s So Hard to Track

Experts say the underground memorabilia market makes it nearly impossible to trace items once they’re sold. Most jerseys don’t have ID numbers, and with online marketplaces and trade shows, rare gear can vanish in plain sight.

🔍 The Heat’s Response

The Heat have declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation — but if these claims hold up, this could go down as one of the most bizarre off-court sagas in NBA history.

Stay tuned. And maybe double-check that signed Finals jersey you bought online.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!