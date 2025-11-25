Here’s Where the Miami Seaquarium’s Remaining Animals Are Headed After Bankruptcy

Miami Seaquarium An iconic landmark in South Florida is being evicted. Miami-Dade County sent a letter to the company that runs the Miami Seaquarium. Officials said they are terminating their lease for the property. (Miami Seaquarium)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The final chapter of the Miami Seaquarium is officially underway — and new bankruptcy filings reveal where the last animals on site will be relocated once a judge signs off.

According to documents filed by The Dolphin Company, which owned the now-closed park, the remaining animals are set to be moved to facilities across Florida and the U.S. Among the plans: two dolphins, three seals, and two sea lions will head to the Dolphin Research Center in the Florida Keys, while a bearded dragon and other reptiles will be transferred to Zoo Miami. Twenty-seven flamingos are slated for a zoo in Virginia, and 11 penguins will be relocated to a wildlife park in Kansas.

A bankruptcy judge must approve the full relocation plan before any moves happen.

The Seaquarium closed on October 13 after The Dolphin Company declared bankruptcy and Miami-Dade County terminated its lease, citing what officials described as a “long and troubling history of animal welfare violations.”

Developer David Martin has since purchased the lease for more than $20 million, with plans to transform the iconic Virginia Key property into a new marina with shops, restaurants — and eventually a brand-new aquarium.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

