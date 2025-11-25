Here’s Where the Miami Seaquarium’s Remaining Animals Are Headed After Bankruptcy

An iconic landmark in South Florida is being evicted. Miami-Dade County sent a letter to the company that runs the Miami Seaquarium. Officials said they are terminating their lease for the property.

The final chapter of the Miami Seaquarium is officially underway — and new bankruptcy filings reveal where the last animals on site will be relocated once a judge signs off.

According to documents filed by The Dolphin Company, which owned the now-closed park, the remaining animals are set to be moved to facilities across Florida and the U.S. Among the plans: two dolphins, three seals, and two sea lions will head to the Dolphin Research Center in the Florida Keys, while a bearded dragon and other reptiles will be transferred to Zoo Miami. Twenty-seven flamingos are slated for a zoo in Virginia, and 11 penguins will be relocated to a wildlife park in Kansas.

A bankruptcy judge must approve the full relocation plan before any moves happen.

The Seaquarium closed on October 13 after The Dolphin Company declared bankruptcy and Miami-Dade County terminated its lease, citing what officials described as a “long and troubling history of animal welfare violations.”

Developer David Martin has since purchased the lease for more than $20 million, with plans to transform the iconic Virginia Key property into a new marina with shops, restaurants — and eventually a brand-new aquarium.