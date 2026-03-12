Hidden Valley Is Hiring “Ranch-bassadors” to Travel Europe and Eat Ranch

Bottles of Clorox Co. Hidden Valley brand ranch salad dressing sit on display for sale at a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2014. The Clorox Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Feb. 4. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Your obsession with Ranch dressing just became a career path

If you love ranch dressing enough to dip pizza, wings, or basically anything into it, this might be the dream job.

Hidden Valley is launching a Ranch-bassador Program this summer, sending four fans to Europe to spread the love of ranch dressing. The brand will select two teams of two people to travel across Europe and the UK for eight weeks, pairing ranch with local foods and creating social media content along the way.

Applications open March 31, and the job comes with a salary and seven weeks of all-expenses-paid travel.

The selected duos will work about 40 hours per week, producing short-form videos, photos, and even a YouTube episode documenting their ranch adventures.

Ranch is wildly popular in the U.S., but it hasn’t really caught on in Europe. Hidden Valley hopes these Ranch-bassadors will help introduce the iconic dressing to a whole new audience.