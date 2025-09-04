Hollywood Fire Department Launches Drone-Assisted Water Rescue System

Rescue crews searched the woods behind Sto Rox Primary School for hours, but it wasn’t until Justin Melanson’s drones went up that they found the missing boy.

Drone operator shares video of moments he spotted an autistic boy who wandered from school

The Hollywood Fire Department is introducing new technology to help save lives in the water.

Hollywood Fire Rescue & Beach Safety this week unveiled its drone-assisted rescue system, the first of its kind in Broward County. The drones are equipped with flotation devices that can be flown directly to people in distress, giving them something to hold onto while rescuers make their way to the scene.

“This doesn’t save them, but this will buy them time for a rescuer to get them to safety,” explained Battalion Chief David Guernsey.

The flotation devices are water-activated and deploy instantly upon impact. With the ability to fly up to two miles offshore and deploy within a one-mile range, the drones are designed to enhance emergency response — especially during after-hours or when lifeguards aren’t on duty.

Officials hope the system will provide an added layer of protection and peace of mind for residents and visitors along Hollywood’s busy beaches.