Hot Sliders From a Machine? White Castle Is Bringing the Crave to a Kiosk Near You

The future is getting a little more delicious. White Castle is teaming up with Automated Retail Technologies to roll out “Crave and Go” hot food kiosks, basically vending machines that serve fresh sliders on demand.

Yes, really.

The plan starts with 1,000 locations, with machines popping up in places like college campuses, hospitals, workplaces, and transportation hubs. In other words, all the spots where your usual options are questionable at best.

Instead of settling for a stale snack, you could walk up, tap a screen, and get a hot White Castle slider made to order.

The kiosks run on ART’s Just Baked platform, which is already used in busy public spaces, and the company says everything will be cooked fresh inside the machine. They are also planning to test new menu items specifically designed for this setup, which means this could be just the beginning of automated comfort food.

According to White Castle, the goal is simple, make sure you can get your fix whenever the craving hits, no matter where you are.

The rollout is already underway, and the company expects to keep expanding throughout 2026.

It sounds a little futuristic, maybe even a little strange, but if the future includes hot sliders coming out of a machine exactly when you want them, it might not be such a bad deal after all.