How a 3-Year-Old from Tallahassee Made the Guinness World Records

DUISBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 01: A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records Jack Brockba stands next to the Sandburg sandcastle on September 1, 2017 in Duisburg, Germany. A local travel agency commissioned the building of the sandcastle and sought to beat the previous world record of 14.84 meters and make it with 16.68 meters to set the new Guinness Book of World Record. The Sandburg took three weeks to build and is made from 3,500 tons of sand. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Caleb Stewart isn’t your average kid from Tallahassee—in fact, he’s not average at all. At just 3 years old, Caleb became the world’s youngest motivational speaker, earning a Guinness World Record after confidently addressing a crowd about the power of reading. “I read every day and I absolutely love the adventure of reading,” he declared during his debut speech at Alarm International Church, where he earned a standing ovation.

Now 11, Caleb is still on a mission to inspire. He travels across Florida speaking at schools and churches, spreading messages of literacy, courage, and confidence. He even founded his own nonprofit discovery library, helping other kids fall in love with books the same way he did. From toddler to trailblazer, Caleb’s story proves you’re never too young to use your voice—and change lives.