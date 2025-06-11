How a 3-Year-Old from Tallahassee Made the Guinness World Records

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Caleb Stewart isn’t your average kid from Tallahassee—in fact, he’s not average at all. At just 3 years old, Caleb became the world’s youngest motivational speaker, earning a Guinness World Record after confidently addressing a crowd about the power of reading. “I read every day and I absolutely love the adventure of reading,” he declared during his debut speech at Alarm International Church, where he earned a standing ovation.

Now 11, Caleb is still on a mission to inspire. He travels across Florida speaking at schools and churches, spreading messages of literacy, courage, and confidence. He even founded his own nonprofit discovery library, helping other kids fall in love with books the same way he did. From toddler to trailblazer, Caleb’s story proves you’re never too young to use your voice—and change lives.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

