How Much Are Tickets for the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The F1 Miami Grand Prix is racing back into town on Sunday, May 4, and trust me—this event keeps getting bigger every year. Since its debut in 2022, Miami’s race has become one of the most buzzed-about stops on the Formula 1 circuit. Between the celebrity-packed paddock and that iconic South Florida vibe, it’s a must-attend.

This year’s race takes place at the Miami International Autodrome, the custom-built track that wraps around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Miami kicks off the U.S. leg of the F1 season before it heads to Dallas and Las Vegas.

Here’s the breakdown on tickets:

Campus Pass (general admission): Access to the Marina, Hard Rock Stadium, fountains, and trackside near Turns 8–11.

One-day (Sunday): starts at $350



Three-day pass: starts at $450

Grandstand tickets: If you want a seat, prices start at $670 and go up to around $1,700, depending on the view.

VIP experiences: Packages like the Paddock Club, The 72 Club, and Casa Tua Trackside Club offer top-tier views and amenities. Prices aren’t publicly listed, but according to F1 Destinations, Paddock Club access can cost over $10,000. And yes—they’re already sold out.

Whether you’re a die-hard F1 fan or just want to be part of one of the biggest events in Miami, this is your chance to experience the thrill.