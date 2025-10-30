Hugh Jackman is Bringing His Broadway Magic to South Florida!

You already know Hugh Jackman as one of the greatest showmen on screen, and if you’re like me, you still can’t get over him in Deadpool and Wolverine. But now he’s leaving the superhero life behind and stepping into the spotlight with a mic in hand. The Tony Award winner is bringing his talents to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on March 6, and trust me, this is one you’ll want to see in person.

Earlier this year, Hugh wrapped up a 24 show residency at Radio City Music Hall in New York City called From New York, With Love. It ran through October 4 and featured songs from The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man. It was a full-on celebration of his career, mixing Broadway, film, and that signature Hugh Jackman charm.

If you’ve ever seen him perform live, you know he doesn’t hold back. Hugh won his Tony Award in 2003 for The Boy From Oz and later hosted the Tony Awards four times: 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2014. The man knows how to put on a show, and he’s bringing that same level of Broadway magic straight to South Florida.

So get ready for a night of pure talent and showmanship. Tickets are on sale now. Are you planning to go? Let me know in the comments, and as always, I’ll definitely do the same.