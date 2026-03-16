Hulu Cancels “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Reboot Before It Ever Premieres

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks onstage as the cast and creatives from the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie, "Pretty Hurts", sponsored by GSK, join meningitis awareness advocates from the Ask2BSure campaign for a special movie premiere event in Los Angeles at The Aster on May 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Fans hoping for a return to Sunnydale are out of luck.

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed over the weekend that Hulu has officially canceled the planned reboot of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The project had generated excitement because it was set to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, known for films like Nomadland.

The new series was expected to introduce a fresh slayer, played by 16-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, while still honoring the legacy of the original show.

Armstrong shared her disappointment on social media, posting a photo of what her character would have looked like. Despite the cancellation, she said she was proud of the work the team had done and grateful for the experience.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran from 1997 to 2003 and remains a cult favorite, making the news of the reboot’s cancellation a major letdown for longtime fans.