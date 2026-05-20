The Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns To Miami Beach This Memorial Day Weekend!

Come out to the 2015 Sea and Sky Spectacular Air Show featuring the world famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels!

If you’re heading to Miami Beach this Memorial Day Weekend, don’t be surprised if fighter jets start flying over your head.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is returning to Miami Beach on Saturday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 24th along Ocean Drive and Lummus Park from about noon to 5 p.m. both days. The event is completely free and features military demonstrations, fighter jets, helicopters, parachute teams, powerboat racing, live music, and interactive exhibits across the beach.

One of the biggest highlights this year will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying over Miami Beach, which honestly is one of those things you have to see in person at least once. There will also be the Patriot Display Village set up on Ocean Drive with military equipment, simulators, food vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

The event is meant to honor and celebrate members of the United States military during Memorial Day Weekend while also giving people a chance to experience all the action up close.

And honestly… only in Miami can you go from laying on the beach to watching fighter jets fly across the ocean in about five seconds.