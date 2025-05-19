It’s Going to Feel Like 100 Degrees in Miami This Week!

Masters final round: Scottie Scheffler of the United States drinks water on the ninth green. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

South Florida is in for a scorcher. Temps are hitting the low 90s, but with all this humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s over 100 degrees. That’s your heat index—and it makes everything feel way hotter than it actually is.

We’re not under a heat alert yet, but if it feels like 105 for a few hours, that could change. By Wednesday, we’re looking at possible record highs near 94 degrees.

The good news? A cold front might slide in by Friday with a small chance of showers and cooler air.

