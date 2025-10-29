It’s Not Even Halloween — and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Is Already Coming to Town

It might still be spooky season, but in New York City, it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Rockefeller Center has officially revealed details about its 2025 Christmas tree, which will be making its way from East Greenbush, New York, courtesy of the Russ family. For donor Judy Russ and her 7-year-old son, Liam, it’s a dream come true. “I’m excited to make more cherished memories with my family and childhood friends as it becomes the world’s Christmas tree,” she told The Center Magazine.

The 75-year-old Norway Spruce was handpicked by Rockefeller Center’s head gardener Erik Pauze, who said, “As soon as I saw it, I knew it was perfect.”

🌲 Tree Stats

Type: Norway Spruce

Norway Spruce Age: 75 years

75 years Height: 75 feet tall

75 feet tall Diameter: 45 feet

45 feet Weight: 11 tons

11 tons Lights: 50,000 multicolored, energy-efficient LEDs (about 5 miles of wire)

50,000 multicolored, energy-efficient LEDs (about 5 miles of wire) Star: A Swarovski masterpiece weighing 900 pounds, over 9 feet wide, with 3 million crystals

The tree will be cut on Nov. 6 and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8, kicking off the city’s holiday transformation weeks before most of us have even put away our pumpkins.

🎁 Lighting Ceremony

The official Tree Lighting Ceremony will air live on NBC on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, during the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special. The tree will stay lit through mid-January 2026, before being milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity homes — continuing its spirit of giving long after the holidays end.

🕯️ A Nearly Century-Long Tradition

The Rockefeller Center tree tradition began in 1931, when construction workers put up a modest tree at the job site. Two years later, the first official lighting ceremony took place — and the rest is holiday history.

So while most of us are still debating Halloween costumes, New York is already stringing the lights, queuing up the carols, and preparing to welcome the world’s most famous Christmas tree. 🎅✨