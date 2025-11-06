Jelly Roll Shows Off Dance Moves After Losing 200+ Pounds — Fans Now Calling Him “Veggie Roll”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 02: Jelly Roll makes his entrance before a tag team match with teammate Randy Orton as they take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Country star Jelly Roll has shed more than 200 pounds over the past two years, transforming his health and lifestyle.

At his heaviest, the singer weighed around 500 pounds and said he could barely walk down his driveway without getting winded — a moment that became his turning point.

He recently celebrated a huge milestone, performing at WWE SummerSlam while weighing under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school.

Fans have even given him a new nickname — “Veggie Roll.”

Now, Jelly’s aiming even higher: he says his next big goal is to land a shirtless Men’s Health cover by 2027.