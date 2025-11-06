Jelly Roll Shows Off Dance Moves After Losing 200+ Pounds — Fans Now Calling Him “Veggie Roll”

Country star Jelly Roll has shed more than 200 pounds over the past two years, transforming his health and lifestyle.
At his heaviest, the singer weighed around 500 pounds and said he could barely walk down his driveway without getting winded — a moment that became his turning point.
@officialjellyroll
They’re calling me Veggie Roll y’all😭♬ Wheres Latrell White Chicks Dance meme serie - Nora
He recently celebrated a huge milestone, performing at WWE SummerSlam while weighing under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school.
Fans have even given him a new nickname — “Veggie Roll.”
Now, Jelly’s aiming even higher: he says his next big goal is to land a shirtless Men’s Health cover by 2027.