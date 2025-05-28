Jeremy Renner Says He “Died on the Ice” and Came Back — Now He’s Sharing His Story

Marvel Studios
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Jeremy Renner is opening up about the harrowing snow plow accident that nearly took his life — and the profound experience that followed.

In a powerful new interview with Oprah and near-death expert Dr. Jeffrey Greyson, the Avengers actor revealed, “I died on the ice. But I came back.” Renner recalled being crushed by a 14,000-pound snow plow on New Year’s Day 2023 while trying to save his nephew. The accident left him with over 30 broken bones and severe internal injuries.

But according to Renner, the physical trauma was just one part of the story.

He described having a near-death experience, saying he felt “peaceful, outside of pain, and connected to something greater.” Dr. Greyson explained these experiences are common among those who’ve clinically died and returned — but Renner’s story is unique in its clarity and emotional impact.

Now in recovery, Renner says his perspective on life has completely changed. “It was a gift,” he told Oprah. “I came back with purpose.”

The actor’s story is a reminder of how fragile life is — and how powerful a second chance can be.

