Jessica Simpson’s Big Comeback Performance Sparks Outfit Debate

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Jessica Simpson made her long‑awaited return to live performing on the Today show after a 15‑year break, and her voice wowed the crowd. The 45‑year‑old singer took fans on a nostalgic ride with hits like I Think I’m in Love with You and With You, along with new tracks from her EP Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.

Her powerful vocals drew plenty of praise—“Sounding better than EVER!!!” one fan wrote. Others chimed in with, “So happy you’re back!” and “Keep shining, girl.”

But while her performance impressed, her outfit stole headlines for all the wrong reasons. Simpson took the stage in a pale pink satin corset top with a maxi fringe skirt and shimmery overlay. Social media wasn’t kind: “Outfit needs a stylist,” one person said, while another joked, “Whoever put our girl in that dress should be arrested.”

To top it off, a minor wardrobe malfunction briefly exposed her pink bra, though Simpson kept performing like a pro. Love it or hate it, her return was anything but boring—and fans are clearly thrilled to have her back.

