Joe Jonas Just Dropped a Surprise DJ Set in Miami — And It’s Happening Today!

The Jonas Brothers perform during the Official Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 Concert at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. HOLLYWOOD FL - MAY 05: The Jonas Brothers performs during the Official Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 Concert at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 5, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2023 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)
By Martica Lopez

Alright, Miami — Joe Jonas just gave us a reason to drop everything.

Late last night, he posted a surprise announcement on Instagram: he’s hosting a pop-up DJ sesh right here in the 305 — today at 5 p.m. at 7283 Biscayne Blvd.

In true Joe fashion, it was low-key but totally eye-catching. The first photo in his carousel shows just the bottom of his pants, green and yellow sneakers, and some leaves on the ground — with the time, date, and location superimposed right on the image. Then, swipe over and the next slide is a dreamy video of Miami skies — birds flying, one parasailer coasting across the ocean, and a gorgeous view of South Florida — again, with that same bold text front and center: 5 p.m. • 4.15.25 • 7283 Biscayne Blvd.

There’s no caption. No extra info. Just enough to get us hyped.

So if you’re a Jonas Brothers fan — or just want to catch a surprise moment with Joe — you need to be there. It’s first come, first served, and who knows what he has planned?

