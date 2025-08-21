Justin Bieber? Not Quite. A Look-Alike Dupes Las Vegas Nightclub

FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. Bieber released a new album on July 11, his first in four years. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fans at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas thought they were in for a surprise performance by Justin Bieber on Aug. 16. DJ Gryffin was told the pop star was in the crowd and wanted to jump onstage to sing his hit “Sorry.” Instead, the crowd — and Gryffin — ended up being the ones who were sorry.

The “Bieber” who performed wasn’t the Grammy-winning singer but a convincing impersonator. Gryffin shared video of the moment on Instagram, showing the look-alike, complete with buzz cut, tattoos, and sunglasses, belting out the 2015 hit. “Bieber in the house, y’all,” Gryffin hyped — only to later learn the truth.

Wynn Las Vegas confirmed the incident, saying staff were fooled by an “elaborate, multi-step ruse.” The impersonator, identified as French performer Dylan Desclos, was removed from the resort and banned.

Desclos later clarified he never intended to trick anyone: “We don’t want to hurt anyone… it’s a job.”

The internet quickly dubbed the fiasco “biebergate2025,” reminding us that what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas — sometimes it goes viral.