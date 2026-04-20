Karol G Announces Tour at Coachella After Closing Out Weekend 2!

If you watched Coachella this weekend, you already know how Karol G closed her set.
At the very end, the screen lit up with “Nos vamos de tour,” confirming her first tour in two years.
And if you saw her interview on the Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, she said she paused her tour plans to focus on Coachella. So this was always coming. We just did not know when.
Her set was a full celebration of Latino culture. She brought out Peso Pluma for “Qlona,” Becky G for “Mamiii,” and closed it out with J Balvin and Ryan Castro.
Balvin ran through “Ginza,” “Ay Vamos,” “Mi Gente,” “La Canción,” and “In Da Ghetto,” before bringing out Ryan Castro, who followed up with “Ba Ba Bad” and “Tonto” to close the set.
Karol G also made history as the first Latina to headline Coachella, and doing it twice only adds to where she is in her career right now.
There are no tour dates or cities yet, but after that performance, expectations are already high.
Now it is just a matter of when and where.
@marthamarialopeztv Karol G waited until the very end of her set at Coachella to say it. “Nos vamos de tour.” If you watched her interview on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, she said she paused her tour plans to focus on Coachella. So you knew it was coming. You just did not know when. She brought out Peso Pluma for “Qlona,” Becky G for “Mamiii,” and then J Balvin and Ryan Castro. The two of them also have a collaborative album, “Omertà,” dropping May 7. If you saw the performance, you already know the level she is bringing into this next era. Were you watching Coachella this weekend, and what did you think about Karol G’s set? And now that the tour is official, are you trying to go? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below and, as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos. #KarolG #Coachella #Tour #Reggaeton #bichota @Karol G ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro