Karol G Announces Tour at Coachella After Closing Out Weekend 2!

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Karol G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

If you watched Coachella this weekend, you already know how Karol G closed her set.

At the very end, the screen lit up with “Nos vamos de tour,” confirming her first tour in two years.

And if you saw her interview on the Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, she said she paused her tour plans to focus on Coachella. So this was always coming. We just did not know when.

Her set was a full celebration of Latino culture. She brought out Peso Pluma for “Qlona,” Becky G for “Mamiii,” and closed it out with J Balvin and Ryan Castro.

Balvin ran through “Ginza,” “Ay Vamos,” “Mi Gente,” “La Canción,” and “In Da Ghetto,” before bringing out Ryan Castro, who followed up with “Ba Ba Bad” and “Tonto” to close the set.

Karol G also made history as the first Latina to headline Coachella, and doing it twice only adds to where she is in her career right now.

There are no tour dates or cities yet, but after that performance, expectations are already high.

Now it is just a matter of when and where.