Karol G to Headline NFL Halftime Show in Sao Paulo During YouTube Exclusive Broadcast

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Karol G performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Big news music fans. Karol G will headline the halftime show at the NFL game in Sao Paulo on September 5. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers, and fans around the world can watch the game for free on YouTube. Coverage begins with the pregame show at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BRT, with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BRT.

This marks a major moment for the NFL and YouTube, as their partnership is bringing global attention to Latin pop music and giving Latino artists an even bigger platform on one of the world’s biggest stages. Karol G says this opportunity is an honor and she is excited to bring her music to a worldwide audience. With nearly 30 billion views on YouTube and hits like Tropicoqueta breaking streaming records, she is the perfect choice for this historic show.

The broadcast will also feature performances from Brazilian star Ana Castela singing the national anthem and jazz legend Kamasi Washington performing the U.S. national anthem. Fans can also expect appearances from some of YouTube’s top creators, making this a truly global entertainment experience.

This is a landmark moment where football, music, and creators come together live on YouTube September 5.