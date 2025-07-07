Karol G Left Out of Paris Fashion Week Coverage—Fans and Celebs Speak Up

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Karol G attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

Karol G was front row at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, sitting alongside Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer. But when fashion outlet Dazed posted an Instagram video from the show, they only tagged the other stars—leaving Karol out completely.

That’s when the comments started rolling in. Ricky Martin jumped in asking, “Who are the ladies sitting next to Karol G?” and Eiza González added, “Why am I not surprised you chose to ignore that Karol G was sitting there? Smh.”

With Tropicoqueta making global waves, it didn’t take long for fans to speak up too. Whether it was intentional or not, the moment definitely hit a nerve—and now it’s all anyone’s talking about.

What do you think—was it just an oversight or something more?