Karol G Sparks 2026 Tour Rumors With Instagram Photo Dump!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Karol G walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Karol G might have just lowkey confirmed a 2026 tour… and fans definitely caught it.

In her latest Instagram photo dump, she gave us the usual vibe… sexy, mysterious, a little chaotic. But one slide in particular has everyone talking.

Slide 14 shows what looks like a WhatsApp message where she says, “I already want to be on tour, I can’t wait, I’m so excited.” And the response? “Yes please.”

Now, there’s no official announcement yet. No dates, no cities.

But let’s be real… she didn’t have to post that.

This also comes after the mayor of San Juan said he’s been in talks with her team about potentially bringing her to perform at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, which only adds to the speculation.

With Karol G getting ready to headline Coachella, the timing feels very interesting.

So what do you think… did she just tease it or basically confirm it? Let me know in the comments below, as always I will definitely do the same.