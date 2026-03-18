Karol G Sparks 2026 Tour Rumors With Instagram Photo Dump!

Karol G might have just lowkey confirmed a 2026 tour… and fans definitely caught it.
In her latest Instagram photo dump, she gave us the usual vibe… sexy, mysterious, a little chaotic. But one slide in particular has everyone talking.
Slide 14 shows what looks like a WhatsApp message where she says, “I already want to be on tour, I can’t wait, I’m so excited.” And the response? “Yes please.”
Now, there’s no official announcement yet. No dates, no cities.
But let’s be real… she didn’t have to post that.
This also comes after the mayor of San Juan said he’s been in talks with her team about potentially bringing her to perform at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, which only adds to the speculation.
With Karol G getting ready to headline Coachella, the timing feels very interesting.
So what do you think… did she just tease it or basically confirm it? Let me know in the comments below, as always I will definitely do the same.
@marthamarialopeztv Karol G might have just confirmed a 2026 tour in her latest Instagram photo dump. Fans noticed a WhatsApp screenshot where she says she can’t wait to be on tour, and now people are wondering if an announcement is coming after Coachella. Do you think Karol G just hinted at a 2026 tour? Would you go see her? Let me know in the comments below, as always I will definitely do the same. Besitos! #KarolG #bichota #tour #reggaeton #colombia @Karol G ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro