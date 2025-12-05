Karol G’s “Tropicoqueta” Takes Over Calle Ocho!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Karol G walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Spotify is celebrating Karol G’s album “Tropicoqueta” right here in Miami with a full photo opportunity on the iconic street of Calle Ocho. After releasing their Wrapped list, it is clear why Miami earned this moment. The city crossed one million streams on the album and has not stopped dancing to “Latina Foreva,” so Spotify decided to highlight the love Miami shows Karol G.

The installation is located at 1547 SW 8th St. There is nothing happening inside. This is not an event. It is simply a visual celebration of the album’s milestones and Miami’s connection to Karol G.

The building’s exterior features the playful icons and tropical aesthetic from “Tropicoqueta,” making it a quick, fun photo stop. The installation is available until Sunday, December 7, the same night “La Premiere” debuts on TV.

Are you going to stop by and take your picture?

