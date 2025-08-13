Kendall Coffee Shop Brews More Than Just Lattes — It’s Changing Lives

There’s a new spot in Kendall where the coffee is hot, but the heart is even warmer. No Limits Coffee Shop isn’t just about caffeine — it’s about giving adults with special needs a place to belong, gain confidence, and build independence.

Owner Khia Lopez, a teacher who runs a school for children with special needs, opened the shop after seeing many of her students “age out” of the system without opportunities. Now, they’re brewing coffee, running food, greeting guests, and proving that with the right chance, there really are no limits.

Take Peter Bradford — it’s his first job, and he’s already winning over customers. “I’m happy, I’m appreciative… and my mom’s proud of me,” he said. He even told her he wants to help with bills when he gets his first paycheck.

No Limits Coffee Shop is officially open at 13920 SW 47th St. Hours are Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Stop by for a latte, stay for the inspiration.