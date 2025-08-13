Kendall Coffee Shop Brews More Than Just Lattes — It’s Changing Lives

GF Default - Grounds for Thought coffee shop helps students with special needs help others
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

There’s a new spot in Kendall where the coffee is hot, but the heart is even warmer. No Limits Coffee Shop isn’t just about caffeine — it’s about giving adults with special needs a place to belong, gain confidence, and build independence.

Owner Khia Lopez, a teacher who runs a school for children with special needs, opened the shop after seeing many of her students “age out” of the system without opportunities. Now, they’re brewing coffee, running food, greeting guests, and proving that with the right chance, there really are no limits.

Take Peter Bradford — it’s his first job, and he’s already winning over customers. “I’m happy, I’m appreciative… and my mom’s proud of me,” he said. He even told her he wants to help with bills when he gets his first paycheck.

No Limits Coffee Shop is officially open at 13920 SW 47th St. Hours are Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Stop by for a latte, stay for the inspiration.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

