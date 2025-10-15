Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Faux Hair Thong And The Internet Is Losing It!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian has officially managed to shock the internet AGAIN. SKIMS just launched a faux hair panty called “The Ultimate Bush,” and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. We grew up in a generation that was told to shave every inch of our bodies, and now Kim wants us to add hair to our underwear. You can’t make this up.

The campaign video looks straight out of a 1970s dating show. Contestants are asked, “Does the carpet match the drapes?” before revealing a blurred-out version of the product.

The internet has a lot of feelings about it. Some fans are calling her a marketing genius for getting everyone to talk about SKIMS again. Others are just confused, writing things like “This has to be a joke” and “I just want to know who is on the waitlist. We have pubes at home.” One user on X even said, “If you can’t grow it, wear it,” and honestly, that sums up the chaos perfectly.

Despite the mixed reactions, every single version sold out. All twelve colors and textures gone for thirty two dollars a piece. Love her or not, Kim has everyone paying attention and apparently, paying for fake hair thongs.

So what do you think? Is this confidence, comedy, or just plain crazy?