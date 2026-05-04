Kimi Antonelli Gets Completely Thrown Off Mid Interview by Shaq DJing Nearby

Through the years Shaquille O’Neal performs as DJ Diesel at The SHAQ Bowl for Super Bowl LV on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A funny and very real moment unfolded during a recent interview with Kimi Antonelli when his focus suddenly shifted mid answer.

While speaking, Antonelli noticed a DJ nearby who looked oddly familiar. He paused, pointed it out, and said the DJ looked like Shaquille O’Neal.

It turns out he was not wrong. It actually was Shaq.

Known for performing as DJ Diesel, Shaq has built a reputation for popping up at major events, and this time he brought that energy to a Formula 1 setting. Antonelli’s reaction felt completely unfiltered and relatable as he momentarily forgot about the interview and focused on the unexpected sight.

The clip quickly gained attention online, with fans enjoying the candid interruption. In a sport known for precision and composure, it was a reminder that even drivers can get caught off guard.

When a seven foot NBA legend is suddenly DJing nearby, it is hard not to look.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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