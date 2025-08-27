Knaus Berry Farm Moving After 69 Years — But the Cinnamon Rolls Stay the Same

South Florida foodies, take note: after nearly seven decades at its original spot, Knaus Berry Farm is moving.

Known for its iconic cinnamon rolls, strawberry milkshakes, and lines that wrap around the block, the Homestead staple announced it’s leaving its longtime location at 15980 SW 248th Street. But don’t worry — they’re just moving down the road to 16790 SW 177th Avenue.

The Knaus family shared the news on Instagram, thanking the community for 69 years of support and promising that the tradition will continue under new ownership. “We look forward to generations more enjoying the simple pleasures that made Knaus Berry Farm a popular destination for so many,” they wrote.

When the farm reopens in late fall, fans can expect some welcome changes: credit card payments, Sunday hours, more ovens to ease the wait, extra parking, and the return of U-Pick strawberries. Longtime staff and consultants will ensure the same beloved recipes and quality remain unchanged.

So while the address is new, the cinnamon rolls, milkshakes, and charm that made Knaus Berry Farm legendary aren’t going anywhere.

📍 From the old spot: head west on Coconut Palm Drive to Krome Avenue, then north to SW 168th Street.