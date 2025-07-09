Kodak Black Receives Key to the City of Pompano Beach for Community Impact

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kodak Black attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Grammy-nominated rapper and Pompano Beach native Kodak Black was awarded the Key to the City on Tuesday in honor of his ongoing generosity and support for local families.

Kodak Black gets keys to the city in Pompano Beach, FL, in recognition of making a difference in the lives of others 🔑💯 pic.twitter.com/2YHKIwJS9g — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 8, 2025

Known offstage as Bill Kapri, Kodak was celebrated during a ceremony at City Commission Chambers, where officials highlighted his deep roots and lasting contributions. Over the years, he’s donated air conditioning units during Florida’s scorching summers, handed out turkeys and holiday gifts, and even covered rent for over 200 families—twice—helping many avoid homelessness.

“This recognition is not about celebrity. It’s about heart,” said Mayor Rex Hardin. “Kodak Black has consistently and quietly extended a hand to lift up others.”

City leaders praised his efforts as a powerful example of using fame for good. For the people of Pompano Beach, Kodak’s impact goes far beyond music—it’s personal.