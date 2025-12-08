Krampus Invades Miami: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas at Jungle Island

If you’re already over the peppermint, sweet holiday cheer, or if your real December horror is opening your AmEx bill, Miami has a twisted little gift for you. This year, Jungle Island is wrapping terror in tinsel with Krampus: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas, a holiday haunt unlike anything else in South Florida.

Hosted on Watson Island, this festive fright-fest transforms Jungle Island into a dark, elf-infested maze where Santa is definitely not in charge anymore.

“Krampus took over the North Pole and Santa’s workshop,” says creator Francisco Santos. “He’s the one who follows Santa, taking the souls of people who don’t believe in Christmas. There are many nonbelievers… so Krampus is always haunting them.”

And haunting is an understatement.

Guests wandering through this sinister winter wonderland will quickly learn Krampus can teleport anywhere, showing up around corners, behind sets, and right when you think you’re safe. This is Miami’s first and only Krampus-themed haunt, bringing the darker European folklore to life in chilling detail.

So how scary is it?

According to Santos, “The idea is Halloween-level scares — just from a different perspective. We have elves, Santa, Krampus, jump scares… but the goal is for people to have fun.”

And what’s more festive than fear… and a full bar?

Yes — there’s a Christmas-themed bar smack in the middle of the haunted house, where you can grab a shot and chat with the creepy elves. Plus, there’s another full bar outside, along with food options to settle your nerves afterward.

The attraction is recommended for ages 13 and up, but younger bravehearts have already survived. “We had some 8-year-olds here with their parents, and they’re having fun,” Santos said.

Event Details

Location: Jungle Island – 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

Dates:• Dec. 4–8• Dec. 11–15• Dec. 18–21

Hours: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $26

Special Deal: Four tickets for $100 on Thursdays and Sundays — perfect for families, friend groups, or your bravest coworkers.

If you’re looking for a break from the sugarplum sweetness of December and want something with a little edge (and maybe a little tequila), Krampus: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas might be your new Miami holiday tradition.