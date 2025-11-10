Krispy Kreme Just Rolled Out 9 New Doughnuts — Here’s What’s on the Menu

A large Krispy Kreme sign on a post with the words doughnuts and coffee underneath it. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Sweet tooths, assemble — Krispy Kreme just dropped nine brand-new doughnut flavors, and it’s basically dessert heaven.

The latest lineup includes everything from Cinnamon Apple Filled to Biscoff Cookie Butter Crème, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Oreo Cookies & Kreme, and even New York Cheesecake. Yep, they’re taking “treat yourself” to a whole new level.

The expansion — which the company calls “more ways to dozen” — bumps Krispy Kreme’s everyday menu from 10 to 16 full-sized doughnuts, giving fans even more reasons to stop in (as if we needed one).

The new flavors officially hit Krispy Kreme locations nationwide this Monday, joining the iconic Original Glazed and six of the brand’s beloved classics.

If you needed a sign to make a doughnut run… this is it.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!