Krispy Kreme Just Rolled Out 9 New Doughnuts — Here’s What’s on the Menu

A large Krispy Kreme sign on a post with the words doughnuts and coffee underneath it.

Sweet tooths, assemble — Krispy Kreme just dropped nine brand-new doughnut flavors, and it’s basically dessert heaven.

The latest lineup includes everything from Cinnamon Apple Filled to Biscoff Cookie Butter Crème, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Oreo Cookies & Kreme, and even New York Cheesecake. Yep, they’re taking “treat yourself” to a whole new level.

The expansion — which the company calls “more ways to dozen” — bumps Krispy Kreme’s everyday menu from 10 to 16 full-sized doughnuts, giving fans even more reasons to stop in (as if we needed one).

The new flavors officially hit Krispy Kreme locations nationwide this Monday, joining the iconic Original Glazed and six of the brand’s beloved classics.

If you needed a sign to make a doughnut run… this is it.