Krispy Kreme Unveils Magical Harry Potter Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is bringing a little Hogwarts magic to its stores this month with a brand-new collection of Harry Potter–inspired doughnuts.

“We’re channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter and the Houses of Hogwarts for a collection that is truly bewitching,” said Alison Holder, the company’s chief brand and product officer. “But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!”

The timing couldn’t be sweeter—this launch comes as fans buzz over HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series, slated for 2027.

When and Where

The doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. starting Monday, Aug. 18—but only for a limited time.

The Hogwarts-Inspired Lineup

Gryffindor Doughnut – Cookie butter cream filling, red icing, Biscoff crumble, golden drizzle, and the Gryffindor crest.

Slytherin Doughnut – Original glazed topped with chocolate, green buttercream swirls, cookie sugar blend, and the Slytherin crest.

Hufflepuff Doughnut – Toffee custard filling, golden yellow icing, chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff crest.

Ravenclaw Doughnut – Blueberry icing on an original glazed with Ravenclaw sprinkles and crest.

Sorting Hat Doughnut – Mystery cream filling (one of the four House colors), dipped in chocolate icing with gold stars and topped with the Sorting Hat piece. Sold in a special limited box.

Extra Magic for Fans