Last Minute Trick or Treating Plans in Miami!

We finally got a cold front in Miami, which means it actually feels like Halloween instead of humid chaos. So if you were on the fence about going out tonight, consider this your sign. Here are a few spots around the 305 where you can trick or treat, people watch, and eat candy you swear “is not for you.”

Lincoln Road Halloween Block Party: Miami Beach

Candy for the kids, cocktails for the adults, and every costume you can imagine walking down South Beach. It runs 5 to 7 p.m. and it is free to walk in.

Website: LincolnRoad.com

Safe Streets Halloween: South Miami

Sunset Drive shuts down to cars and opens up to trick or treaters. Candy stations, games, a haunted house, and an allergy friendly zone. Starts at 4 p.m. and it is free.

Website: SouthMiamiFL.gov

City of Hialeah Trunk or Treat: Milander Park

Decked out cars, candy everywhere, food trucks, music, and a full family zone. Starts at 6 p.m., no cost to get in.

Info: HialeahFL.gov

Halloween in Shenandoah: Shenandoah Park

A neighborhood style trunk or treat with photo ops, costumes, and a huge turnout every year. Starts 6:30 p.m. It is free but you do need an RSVP on Eventbrite.

RSVP: Search “Halloween in Shenandoah” on Eventbrite

Alice in WonderGrove: Coconut Grove

The Grove gets a full Wonderland makeover with live performers, costume contests, and a candy trail. Starts 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Website: CoconutGrove.com

So now you have options... from South Miami to Hialeah to the Beach. Pick a spot, grab a candy bag, and go enjoy the one night Miami is cool enough for long sleeves.