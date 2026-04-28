Lay’s Is Dropping 40 Wild World Cup Chip Flavors and Some Sound Insane

Lay's potato chip bags on store shelves.
Rebrand FILE PHOTO: Lay's is changing its bags to feature the potatoes more prominently. (Jammer Gene - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Get ready for the most international snack lineup you’ve ever seen. Lay’s is going all in for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a massive rollout of limited edition chip flavors inspired by countries around the world.

Starting in early May, the company plans to drop 40 new flavors globally, each one based on iconic dishes from nations competing in the tournament.

And they are not playing it safe.

We are talking flavors like Argentinian style Steak with Chimichurri, English Bangers and Mash, Canadian Maple Caramel, Brazilian style Garlic Sauce, and Mexican Tacos.

It is basically a World Cup for your taste buds.

The idea is to bring global food culture into a bag of chips, giving fans a way to “travel” through flavors while watching the matches. Whether that means something savory, sweet, or completely unexpected, it sounds like Lay’s is leaning all the way in.

No word yet on which flavors will be easiest to find in the U.S., but if even a handful of these make it stateside, snack aisles are about to get a lot more interesting.

Soccer fans get the games, everyone else gets the snacks. Not a bad deal.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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