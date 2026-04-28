Lay’s Is Dropping 40 Wild World Cup Chip Flavors and Some Sound Insane

FILE PHOTO: Lay's is changing its bags to feature the potatoes more prominently.

Get ready for the most international snack lineup you’ve ever seen. Lay’s is going all in for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a massive rollout of limited edition chip flavors inspired by countries around the world.

Starting in early May, the company plans to drop 40 new flavors globally, each one based on iconic dishes from nations competing in the tournament.

And they are not playing it safe.

We are talking flavors like Argentinian style Steak with Chimichurri, English Bangers and Mash, Canadian Maple Caramel, Brazilian style Garlic Sauce, and Mexican Tacos.

It is basically a World Cup for your taste buds.

The idea is to bring global food culture into a bag of chips, giving fans a way to “travel” through flavors while watching the matches. Whether that means something savory, sweet, or completely unexpected, it sounds like Lay’s is leaning all the way in.

No word yet on which flavors will be easiest to find in the U.S., but if even a handful of these make it stateside, snack aisles are about to get a lot more interesting.

Soccer fans get the games, everyone else gets the snacks. Not a bad deal.