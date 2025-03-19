Liberty City: Miami’s New Musical Landmark

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: DJ Khaled attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Liberty City is set to become a must-visit destination for music lovers as some of Miami’s most iconic song titles and phrases are turned into street names. Led by Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon, this initiative celebrates the neighborhood’s rich musical legacy.

Hits like DJ Khaled’s We Da Best and Luther “Luke” Campbell’s It’s Your Birthday will soon grace Liberty City’s 18th Avenue corridor. Local artists like Mike Smiff will also be honored, with his lyrics Chase This Money receiving a dedicated street.

“This is about more than names—it’s about introducing Miami’s music to the world,” Hardemon said. Alongside the renamings, murals will be installed to further cement Liberty City’s status as a cultural hub.

For residents, this transformation brings hope and pride, ensuring that Miami’s musical roots continue to inspire generations to come.