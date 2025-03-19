Liberty City: Miami’s New Musical Landmark

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: DJ Khaled attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Liberty City is set to become a must-visit destination for music lovers as some of Miami’s most iconic song titles and phrases are turned into street names. Led by Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon, this initiative celebrates the neighborhood’s rich musical legacy.

Hits like DJ Khaled’s We Da Best and Luther “Luke” Campbell’s It’s Your Birthday will soon grace Liberty City’s 18th Avenue corridor. Local artists like Mike Smiff will also be honored, with his lyrics Chase This Money receiving a dedicated street.

“This is about more than names—it’s about introducing Miami’s music to the world,” Hardemon said. Alongside the renamings, murals will be installed to further cement Liberty City’s status as a cultural hub.

For residents, this transformation brings hope and pride, ensuring that Miami’s musical roots continue to inspire generations to come.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!