“Like a Funeral”: Former Spirit Airlines Employees Gather in Dania Beach After Sudden Shutdown

FILE PHOTO: Spirit Airlines shut down operations on Saturday, but rivals jumped in to help passengers.

It was part reunion, part heartbreak.

Former employees of Spirit Airlines gathered Monday outside the company’s former headquarters at Dania Pointe, just days after the airline abruptly shut down operations over the weekend.

Dozens showed up in uniform one last time, standing together in the rain to say goodbye to coworkers, careers, and a company many had spent years building their lives around.

“It feels like a funeral,” one former employee said, echoing the emotional weight felt across the crowd.

Many workers say they found out through a late-night digital message, leaving them without jobs, pay, or benefits overnight. For some, like longtime inflight supervisor Susie Jenkins, it wasn’t just a job that disappeared, it was a sense of identity.

Others shared similar stories of dedication and connection, describing the airline as family and their coworkers as lifelong friends.

Now, they’re leaning on each other while figuring out what comes next. Job fairs are underway, group chats have been created to share opportunities, and some have turned to community support.

For thousands affected, the path forward is uncertain. But one message stood out from the gathering

One day at a time.