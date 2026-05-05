“Like a Funeral”: Former Spirit Airlines Employees Gather in Dania Beach After Sudden Shutdown

Spirit Airlines planes
Spirit shutdown FILE PHOTO: Spirit Airlines shut down operations on Saturday, but rivals jumped in to help passengers. (JILLIANCAINPHOTOGRAPHY/Jillian Cain - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

It was part reunion, part heartbreak.

Former employees of Spirit Airlines gathered Monday outside the company’s former headquarters at Dania Pointe, just days after the airline abruptly shut down operations over the weekend.

Dozens showed up in uniform one last time, standing together in the rain to say goodbye to coworkers, careers, and a company many had spent years building their lives around.

“It feels like a funeral,” one former employee said, echoing the emotional weight felt across the crowd.

Many workers say they found out through a late-night digital message, leaving them without jobs, pay, or benefits overnight. For some, like longtime inflight supervisor Susie Jenkins, it wasn’t just a job that disappeared, it was a sense of identity.

Others shared similar stories of dedication and connection, describing the airline as family and their coworkers as lifelong friends.

Now, they’re leaning on each other while figuring out what comes next. Job fairs are underway, group chats have been created to share opportunities, and some have turned to community support.

For thousands affected, the path forward is uncertain. But one message stood out from the gathering

One day at a time.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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