From “Like a Prayer” to Holy Bloodline: Pope Leo XIV Is Related to Madonna and Bieber?!

The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. White smoke was seen over the Vatican early this evening as the Conclave of Cardinals took just two days to elect Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who will be known as Pope Leo (Leone) XIV, as the 267th Supreme Pontiff after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In a plot twist worthy of a Netflix docuseries, The New York Times reports that newly elected Pope Leo XIV is distantly related to both Madonna and Justin Bieber. Yes, really.

The Chicago-born Cardinal-turned-Pontiff — formerly Robert Francis Prevost — was elected in May following the death of Pope Francis. And thanks to a Canadian ancestor from six generations ago, he shares family ties not only with the Queen of Pop and the “Peaches” singer, but also with Justin Trudeau, Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton, and even Jack Kerouac.

Of all the surprising relatives, Madonna might raise the most papal eyebrows. The Vatican famously took issue with her 1989 “Like a Prayer” video and excommunicated her (three times, according to Madge herself). But now that they’re technically cousins? Family reunion, anyone?

Meanwhile, Bieber’s religious streak continues strong. The pop star, who’s vocal about his Christian faith, recently dropped spiritual musings on Instagram. Looks like the new Pope’s family group chat is one holy scroll.

Also worth noting: Pope Leo XIV is the first American ever to lead the Catholic Church in its nearly 2,000-year history. Holy milestone.