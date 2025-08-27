Limited Bad Bunny Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

If you missed out on tickets for Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico because they sold out or you didn’t want to risk buying from resellers, here’s your opportunity. The remaining tickets for the residency go on sale tomorrow, August 28, at 10 AM on Ticketera.com.

These tickets are limited in quantity and are for no-view or limited-view seats. While they may not offer the best concert experience, if you’re eager to be part of this historic event, this is your chance.

The residency, titled “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” is a 30-date series of concerts held exclusively on weekends from July 11 to September 14, 2025, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The final shows are scheduled for September 12 and 13, with the last performance on September 14.

Don’t miss out again. Set your alarms for 10 AM tomorrow and head to Ticketera.com to secure your spot.

Let me know in the comments: Are you grabbing a ticket just to say you were there?