Little River Named One of the Best Neighborhoods in the U.S.

Little River is officially getting national attention. It was just named one of the best neighborhoods in the country, and if you have been there recently, you understand why.

It has become one of those areas that really shows off Miami’s creative side, with local coffee shops, small restaurants, and art spaces all blending together while keeping that neighborhood feel. Whether you are grabbing a drink at Imperial Moto, having brunch at Sherwoods, or catching live music at ZeyZey, there is always something going on.

And with Art Basel coming up in December, this is one of the areas that really shines. Between the exhibitions, gallery openings, and after-parties, Little River turns into one of Miami’s most exciting spots to explore during that week.