Lollapalooza 2025: Catch the Festival Live from Your Couch Thanks to Hulu

Atmosphere Lollapalooza Berlin 2023 Gina Wetzler/Getty Images (Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you didn’t snag tickets to Lollapalooza 2025, don’t sweat it — you can still catch the action from your couch (and probably avoid stepping in mud). The four-day festival kicks off Thursday, July 31, and Hulu is once again livestreaming select performances straight from Chicago’s Grant Park.

The lineup is stacked: Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, TWICE, Luke Combs, Korn, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and more will hit the stage. And thanks to Hulu’s fifth year of partnership with Lolla, you can watch them all from your living room.

Other notable acts on the livestream include T-Pain, Clairo, Dominic Fike, Bleachers, Cage the Elephant, Wallows, Djo, Foster the People, and Gracie Abrams, just to name a few.

Not a Hulu subscriber? They’re offering a 1-month free trial, and after that, plans start at $9.99/month.

Whether you’re here for the headliners, the deep cuts, or just trying to see if Rebecca Black really comes on a Sunday, you can stream the entire weekend live.

So grab some snacks, crank the volume, and enjoy Lolla 2025 from the best seat in the house.

