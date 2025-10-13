Lowe’s Store Cat Francine Found Safe After Accidental 85-Mile Journey

After vanishing for weeks, Francine — the beloved calico cat who calls a Lowe’s store in Richmond, Virginia, home — is officially back on the job.

The friendly feline hitched an unexpected ride last month when she slipped into a delivery truck during the store’s busy holiday setup. That truck traveled all the way to a Lowe’s distribution center in Garysburg, North Carolina — about 85 miles away.

Once the store realized Francine was missing, employees pored over security footage and spotted her darting into the truck before it departed. What followed was a massive rescue mission involving animal control officers, humane traps, thermal drones, and even an Instagram account that grew to over 34,000 followers dedicated to finding her.

When she was finally captured near the distribution center over the weekend, two Richmond employees immediately made the 90-minute drive to bring her home.

“Francine is one of us,” store supervisor Wayne Schneider said. “She’s just amazing. The outpouring from employees and customers shows how loved she is.”

Francine has been part of the Lowe’s family for more than eight years, helping control mice around the store and greeting shoppers near the customer service desk.

Now back where she belongs — collar-free as always — Francine is once again lounging in the seasonal section, soaking up attention and treats. To celebrate, the store is throwing a team party, while a local brewery is hosting a full “Francine Fest” in her honor.

After all, not every hardware store can say their best employee has nine lives.