Major Miami Highway Closures Start This Week — Here’s How to Avoid the Traffic Nightmare

Drivers in Miami should brace for nightly delays and detours as construction continues on the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project, which includes a new double-decked roadway. Starting Thursday and continuing through Friday, May 16, all eastbound and westbound lanes on SR 836 will close nightly between NW 12th and 17th Avenues from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Eastbound drivers will be detoured at NW 17th Avenue, then rerouted south across NW 7th Street, east on SW 1st Street, and north on South Miami Avenue to access I-95. Those heading to Biscayne Boulevard or the MacArthur Causeway can continue on SW 1st Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to reach the entrance at NE 11th Terrace.