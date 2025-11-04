Marc Anthony Announces First Ever Las Vegas Residency!

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Anthony performs during The Viviendo Tour at the Kaseya Center on November 18, 2023 in Miami Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2023

Marc Anthony is officially taking over Las Vegas with his first ever residency called “Vegas… My Way” at the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau. It kicks off February 13 and he is performing three decades of hits in English and Spanish.

These 10 dates are confirmed so far:

February 13, 14, 15, 20, 21

July 24, 25, 29, 31

August 1

More dates will be added soon.

Marc says this residency is a new chapter for him and a celebration of his music, his roots, and the fans who have been with him through every album and every heartbreak anthem. With eight number one songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart and thirty seven number ones on Tropical Airplay, this is the kind of show people will travel for.

So now the big question is this. Are you going to Vegas for it? And how much money are you willing to spend to see Marc live? Let me know in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same.